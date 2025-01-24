Mehki Ellison hits game-winning 3-pointer from halfcourt as Stetson beats Eastern Kentucky 67-66

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Mehki Ellison made a 3-pointer from halfcourt just before the buzzer to help Stetson defeat Eastern Kentucky 67-66 on Thursday night.

Ellison shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points for the Hatters (6-14, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Abramo Canka added 12 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor while they also had six rebounds. Josh Massey went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Devontae Blanton and George Kimble III finished with 16 points apiece for the Colonels (9-11, 3-4).

The teams both play Saturday. Stetson visits Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky hosts FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press