Coyle scores 26 as Siena defeats Mount St. Mary’s 82-68

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brendan Coyle’s 26 points helped Siena defeat Mount St. Mary’s 82-68 on Thursday night.

Coyle shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Saints (9-10, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats added 18 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line and had six assists. Major Freeman had 17 points and shot 7 for 16, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers (11-8, 4-4) were led by Dola Adebayo, who recorded 21 points. Jedy Cordilia added 16 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Dallas Hobbs had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Siena visits Iona and Mount St. Mary’stakes on Manhattan at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press