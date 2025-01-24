Bell and McCray score 19 to lead Jacksonville past West Georgia 79-62

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Zach Bell and Robert McCray both had 19 points to help Jacksonville defeat West Georgia 79-62 on Thursday night.

Bell shot 7 for 14, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Dolphins (12-7, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). McCray contributed seven assists. Stephon Payne III shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the sixth win in a row for the Dolphins.

The Wolves (3-17, 1-6) were led by Tamaury Releford, who posted 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Shelton Williams-Dryden added 14 points and three steals for West Georgia. Kyric Davis had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Jacksonville visits Queens and West Georgia hosts North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press