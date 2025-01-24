Dorsey scores 30 as William & Mary defeats Hampton 94-83

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gabe Dorsey scored 30 points as William & Mary beat Hampton 94-83 on Thursday night.

Dorsey had seven rebounds for the Tribe (12-8, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Collier scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Keller Boothby and Matteus Case both finished with 12 points.

The Pirates (10-10, 3-5) were led in scoring by George Beale, who finished with 19 points. Xzavier Long added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Hampton. Trevor Smith also had 11 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. William & Mary hosts Monmouth and Hampton travels to play UNC Wilmington.

