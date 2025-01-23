Clifford scores 20, Lake hits winner lead Colorado State past Boise State, 75-72

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford led Colorado State with 20 points and Jalen Lake hit the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left as the Rams knocked off Boise State 75-72 on Wednesday night.

After Clifford pulled the Rams even with under a minute to go the Broncos missed a shot. Clifford missed a layup with about seven seconds left but Jaylen Crocker-Johnson grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Lake on the left wing for the winner.

Clifford had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Rams (12-7, 6-2 Mountain West Conference). Lake scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Kyan Evans shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Tyson Degenhart led the way for the Broncos (13-7, 5-4) with 27 points. Boise State also got 18 points, seven assists and two steals from Alvaro Cardenas. Javan Buchanan also put up 11 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Colorado State plays Fresno State on the road on Saturday, and Boise State hosts Nevada next Wednesday.

