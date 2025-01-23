Freshman VJ Edgecombe scores 30 to rally Baylor to a 70-62 win over Kansas State View Photo

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman VJ Edgecombe scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the second half to rally Baylor to a 70-62 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

The Bears were down a dozen when Dug McDaniel drilled a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 40-28 less than four minutes into the second half.

Baylor was down nine when Jalen Celestine made a pair of free throws to ignite a 19-5 run for a 55-40 lead. Edgecombe had 11 points and capped the surge with a 3-pointer. Celestine also had a pair of 3s in that stretch.

Brendan Hausen hit his third 3 of the half to pull Kansas State within 57-56 with just under five minutes to go but Celestine and Edgecombe worked the Bears’ lead back to nine with a minute left.

Celestine scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for the Bears (12-6, 4-3 Big 12 Conference). Norchad Omier grabbed 13 rebounds for Baylor.

David N’Guessan scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Kansas State (7-11, 1-6), which has lost 15-straight road games and six overall. McDaniel and Hausen both added 12.

McDaniel hit a 3-pointer, Coleman Hawkins converted a three-point play and then McDaniel added a pair of layups for a 10-0 run that helped the Wildcats take a 30-26 lead at the half.

Baylor shot 25% in the first half but 60% in the second, when the Bears made 5 of 8 3s and 15 of 19 free throws with just one turnover.

No. 23 West Virginia plays at Kansas State on Saturday when Baylor plays at Utah.

