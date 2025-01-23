Curry scores 19 as UMass downs George Washington 74-61

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jaylen Curry’s 19 points helped UMass defeat George Washington 74-61 on Wednesday night.

Curry had six assists for the Minutemen (9-11, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahsool Diggins scored 19 points while going 7 of 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 10 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

Rafael Castro led the Revolutionaries (13-6, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds. Christian Jones added 10 points, six assists and two steals for George Washington.

UMass took the lead with 3:56 left in the first half and did not give it up. Curry led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 36-29 at the break. Diggins scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as UMass went on to secure a victory, outscoring George Washington by six points in the second half.

