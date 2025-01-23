Loyola Chicago wins 70-66 against Fordham

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards scored 13 points as Loyola Chicago beat Fordham 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Edwards added seven assists and three steals for the Ramblers (12-7, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jayden Dawson shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to add 11 points. Des Watson shot 3 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Rams (8-11, 0-6) were led by Japhet Medor, who recorded 22 points and six assists. Jackie Johnson III added 22 points and two steals for Fordham. Josh Rivera also had 12 points. The loss was the Rams’ sixth straight.

Edwards put up 11 points in the first half for Loyola, which led 34-31 at the break. The Ramblers pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 61-55 with 4:58 left in the half. Miles Rubin scored seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press