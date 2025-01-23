Presbyterian earns 71-61 victory against Charleston Southern

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kory Mincy and Kobe Stewart had 16 points apiece in Presbyterian’s 71-61 victory against Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Mincy added five rebounds for the Blue Hose (9-12, 2-4 Big South Conference). Stewart shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Carl Parrish had 11 points and finished 4 of 5 from the field.

The Buccaneers (6-15, 2-4) were led by Taje’ Kelly, who posted 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Charleston Southern also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Daylen Berry. Reis Jones had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play Saturday. Presbyterian hosts Radford and Charleston Southern plays UNC Asheville at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press