Angelo Brizzi, Michael Christmas help Longwood secure 77-74 victory over Radford
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi and Michael Christmas both scored 17 to help Longwood hold on for 77-74 victory over Radford on Wednesday night.
Brizzi also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Lancers (15-6, 4-2 Big South Conference). Christmas made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Colby Garland added 11 points.
The Highlanders (13-8, 3-3) were led by Truth Harris and Ibu Yamakazi, who finished with 14 points apiece. Jarvis Moss added 13 points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press