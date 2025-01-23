James Madison defeats Old Dominion 74-60

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — AJ Smith had 21 points in James Madison’s 74-60 victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

Smith had seven rebounds for the Dukes (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Freeman scored 16 points and added three steals. Bryce Lindsay shot 5 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Robert Davis Jr. led the way for the Monarchs (8-12, 4-4) with 23 points and two steals. Old Dominion also got 14 points from Jaden Johnson. Sean Durugordon had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Both teams play Saturday. James Madison visits Georgia State and Old Dominion plays Coastal Carolina at home.

