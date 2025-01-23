Ferguson’s 22 lead Murray State over Southern Illinois 74-64

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — AJ Ferguson’s 22 points helped Murray State defeat Southern Illinois 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Ferguson also added eight rebounds for the Racers (11-9, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Nick Ellington scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Salukis (8-12, 3-6) with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kennard Davis added 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Southern Illinois. Jarrett Hensley had 11 points.

Ellington scored 10 points in the first half and Murray State led Southern Illinois 34-32 at the break. Ferguson’s 16-point second half helped the Racers finish off the 10-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press