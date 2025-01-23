Charlotte secures 69-61 win over South Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 19 points as Charlotte beat South Florida 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Graves added eight rebounds for the 49ers (8-12, 1-6 American Athletic Conference). Kylan Blackmon scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Robert Braswell had 13 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. The win broke a seven-game skid for the 49ers.

Jayden Reid finished with 14 points for the Bulls (10-9, 3-3). Brandon Stroud, Jamille Reynolds, CJ Brown and Jimmie Williams all added nine points.

NEXT UP

Charlotte’s next game is next Wednesday against Temple on the road, and South Florida visits East Carolina on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press