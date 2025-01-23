Scovens’ 25 lead Army over Holy Cross 76-71

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 25 points as Army beat Holy Cross 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Scovens shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Ryan Curry scored 24 points while shooting 8 for 20, including 7 for 15 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. AJ Allenspach shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Kahlil Singleton led the way for the Crusaders (10-10, 2-5) with 22 points and two steals. Max Green added 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for Holy Cross. Declan Ryan had 10 points.

Curry’s 16-point second half helped Army close out the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Up next for Army is a Sunday matchup with Navy at home, and Holy Cross visits Loyola (MD) on Saturday.

