Rodriguez scores 21 as Idaho St. beats Montana-Western 61-53

By AP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jared Rodriguez had 21 points in Idaho State’s 61-53 victory against Montana-Western on Tuesday.

Rodriguez shot 7 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bengals (3-7). Brock Mackenzie scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker was 4-of-5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brenton Woods led the Bulldogs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Ky Kouba added 10 points for Montana-Western. Jok Jok also had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

