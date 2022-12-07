Roach leads No. 15 Duke past Iowa 74-62 in Jimmy V Classic View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Roach tied a career high with 22 points and No. 15 Duke led virtually the entire way in a 74-62 victory over Iowa on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

With cancer survivor Dick Vitale calling the game for ESPN, the Blue Devils (9-2) won their third straight since a 19-point loss to Purdue last month in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy.

Roach entered 10 of 29 from the floor in his past three games since scoring 21 points against Xavier on Nov. 25. He helped Duke improve to 4-0 in this event by shooting 8 for 18 and making three of the team’s seven 3-pointers.

Mark Mitchell added 13 of his 17 points in the second half. Kyle Filipowski had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double, and Ryan Young grabbed 11 boards to help the Blue Devils outrebound Iowa 45-35.

Patrick McCaffery led the Hawkeyes (6-2) with 12 points in a game that had special meaning to him. The junior forward was 13 when he was diagnosed with cancer of the thyroid, the small gland at the base of the front of the neck that regulates a person’s metabolism.

The son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had two operations in 2014, and his grueling follow-up treatment included taking two radioactive iodine pills to eliminate any possible remaining cancer cells from his lymph nodes.

Three months after his diagnosis, he was declared cancer-free.

Iowa-Duke was the second game of the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader for cancer research. In the opener, No. 17 Illinois outlasted No. 2 Texas in overtime.

Filip Rebraca added 10 points but Iowa rarely developed a consistent flow on offense as leading scorer Kris Murray was held to eight on 3-of-9 shooting. Murray entered Iowa’s first game against a ranked opponent averaging 21 points and scored a career-high 31 last week against Georgia Tech.

Roach converted a three-point play with 14:14 remaining to give Duke its second 12-point lead at 51-39. The Blue Devils extended it to 59-43 when Young passed out of a double team near the baseline to Mitchell, who dunked and finished a three-point play with 9:51 left.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Struggling inside and outside, the Hawkeyes shot 40%. They went 3 for 16 from 3-point range and also missed 12 layups.

Duke: It was a new role but a familiar setting for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. During his time as a player and assistant, Scheyer went 19-5 at MSG. In the final minute, several Blue Devils fans began chanting, “Our House! Our House!”

UP NEXT

Iowa faces a quick turnaround, hosting No. 20 Iowa State on Thursday and then Wisconsin in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener Sunday.

Duke hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday before visiting Wake Forest for its first ACC road game next Tuesday.

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press