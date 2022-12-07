Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Whitney scores 23 as Montana downs South Dakota State 81-56

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney’s 23 points helped Montana defeat South Dakota State 81-56 on Tuesday night.

Whitney was 10 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Grizzlies (4-5). Aanen Moody was 6-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 20 points. Dischon Thomas recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Matthew Mors led the Jackrabbits (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Matt Dentlinger added 12 points for South Dakota State. Zeke Mayo also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 