Prosper scores 25, Marquette beats North Carolina Central

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 25 points as Marquette beat North Carolina Central 90-78 on Tuesday night.

Prosper was 11-of-14 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (7-3). Kam Jones was 6-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 16 points. Oso Ighodaro finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Justin Wright led the way for the Eagles (5-5) with 18 points and two steals. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central. Kris Monroe also recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

Marquette led North Carolina Central 52-29 at the half, with Prosper (14 points) their high scorer before the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

