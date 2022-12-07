Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Memphis beats Little Rock 87-71

By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Memphis beat Little Rock 87-71 on Tuesday night.

Williams also added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-2). Jayden Hardaway shot 7 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Keonte Kennedy was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (2-7) were led in scoring by Chris Walker, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Myron Gardner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Little Rock. In addition, Jordan Jefferson finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 