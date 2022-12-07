Clear
Perry has 22 in North Texas’ 60-57 win against UT Arlington

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry’s 22 points helped North Texas defeat UT Arlington 60-57 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Cash’s pulled UT Arlington to 58-57 with nine seconds to play. Tylor Perry answered with a pair of free throws for North Texas.

Perry shot 4 for 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (7-2). Kai Huntsberry scored 11 points while going 5 of 15 (0 for 4 from distance). Abou Ousmane recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

Shemar Wilson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Mavericks (4-6). Aaron Johnson-Cash added 11 points and three blocks for UT Arlington. Chendall Weaver also put up seven points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

