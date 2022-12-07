Clear
Udeze scores 18, New Mexico downs Western New Mexico 102-63

By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze scored 18 points as New Mexico beat Western New Mexico 102-63 on Tuesday night.

Udeze added six rebounds and three blocks for the Lobos (8-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 17 points, going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Donovan Dent finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists. The Lobos extended their winning streak to eight games.

Dane Quest led the Mustangs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Andres Andrade added 15 points for Western New Mexico. Joshuwan Johnson also had 11 points.

New Mexico led Western New Mexico 49-20 at the half, with Udeze (11 points) their high scorer before the break. New Mexico outscored Western New Mexico by 10 points over the final half, while KJ Jenkins led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

