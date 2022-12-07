Clear
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sheppard’s 16 lead Belmont over Trevecca Nazarene 83-53

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 16 points in Belmont’s 83-53 win over Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday night.

Sheppard was 5-of-8 shooting for the Bruins (6-4). Cade Tyson scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three steals. Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 10 points.

Caleb Terry scored eight points for the Trojans as did Jaden Smallwood.

Belmont led Trevecca Nazarene 46-26 at the half, with Sheppard (12 points) their high scorer before the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 