Clear
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Talford leads Winthrop past South Carolina St.

By AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford’s 28 points helped Winthrop defeat South Carolina State 81-67 on Tuesday night.

Talford had nine rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Chase Claxton scored 14 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Cory Hightower recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. South Carolina State also got 11 points from DaJuan Bates. Rakeim Gary also put up nine points, six assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 