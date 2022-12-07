High Point defeats Furman 85-82

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaden House had 29 points in High Point’s 85-82 win against Furman on Tuesday night.

Zack Austin scored the last two points of the game with a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

House added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-1). Abdoulaye scored 21 points, going 8 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Austin recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mike Bothwell led the Paladins (6-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Hien added 15 points for Furman. JP Pegues also had 12 points.

By The Associated Press