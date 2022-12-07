Clear
Charleston (SC) defeats Presbyterian 67-62

By AP News

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson’s 15 points helped Charleston defeat Presbyterian 67-62 on Tuesday night.

Larson had six rebounds for the Cougars (9-1). Raekwon Horton was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to add 15 points. Pat Robinson III shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Blue Hose (2-8) were led by Winston Hill, who posted 19 points. Marquis Barnett added 14 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Trevon Reddish had nine points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

