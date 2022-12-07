Clear
Deloney has 17 as Vermont takes down Dartmouth 68-52

By AP News

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aaron Deloney had 17 points in Vermont’s 68-52 win against Dartmouth on Tuesday night.

Deloney had five rebounds for the Catamounts (5-7). Dylan Penn scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 13 from the floor. Sam Alamutu recorded eight points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

Dame Adelekun led the way for the Big Green (4-6) with 17 points. Romeo Myrthil added nine points and six rebounds for Dartmouth. In addition, Ryan Cornish had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

