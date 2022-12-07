Clear
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mast scores 12 as Bradley defeats SIU-Edwardsville 56-54

By AP News

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 12 points as Bradley beat SIU-Edwardsville 56-54 on Tuesday night.

Shamar Wright’s layup pulled the Cougars to 55-54 with seven seconds left. Connor Hickman made a free throw with a second left to seal it.

Mast also added eight rebounds for the Braves (7-3). Hickman added 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Darius Hannah finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Cougars (7-3) were led by Wright, who posted 11 points and three steals. Jalen Hodge added 11 points for SIU-Edwardsville. In addition, Lamar Wright had nine points and two blocks. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Cougars.

Hannah scored six points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 33-25. Mast led Bradley with seven points in the second half as his team outscored SIU-Edwardsville by 10 points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 