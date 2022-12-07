Partly Cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ceaser scores 17 as Buffalo beat Saint John Fisher 91-53

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Ceaser’s 17 points helped Buffalo defeat Saint John Fisher 91-53 on Tuesday night.

Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (5-4). Zid Powell shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Isaiah Adams recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Brendan Trapper, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Daniel Cook added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 