Mercer beats Middle Georgia State 100-62

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary had 25 points and Mercer beat Middle Georgia State 100-62 on Tuesday.

McCreary finished 12 of 13 from the floor for the Bears (5-5). Michael Zanoni scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance). David Craig was 5 of 5 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jayce Moore led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Brice Martin and Maliek Sadler each had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

