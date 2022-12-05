Cloudy
Anderson’s 18 lead FGCU over Florida International 74-65

By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Florida International 74-65 on Sunday night.

Anderson had 13 rebounds for the Eagles (7-2). Caleb Catto scored 14 points and added five assists and four steals. Chase Johnston shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Mohamed Sanogo led the way for the Panthers (4-4) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Dashon Gittens added 12 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also recorded eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

