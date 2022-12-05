Cloudy
Allen-Eikens scores 17 as CSUN beats Whittier 101-42

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 17 points in CSU Northridge’s 101-42 victory against Whittier on Sunday night.

Allen-Eikens was 6-of-10 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Matadors (2-5). Dionte Bostick scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Arman Pezeshkian finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Matadors broke a five-game slide.

Jude Agbasi led the Poets (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. Nick Manor-Hall added seven points and six rebounds for Whittier. Kunal Bagga also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

