Johnson scores 31 as Bellarmine routs Alice Lloyd 110-38

By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson’s 31 points led Bellarmine over Alice Lloyd 110-38 on Sunday night.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Knights (3-6). Sam Devault was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 15 points. Landin Hacker shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The victory snapped a five-game skid for the Knights.

Will Philpot finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-1). Damon Tobler added seven points for Alice Lloyd.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

