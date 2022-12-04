Cloudy
Hendricks and UCF win 80-77 in OT against Samford

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hendricks scored 21 points and Brandon Suggs scored five points in the overtime as UCF defeated Samford 80-77 on Sunday.

Suggs made two foul shots with five seconds left for the three-point lead before Bubba Parham missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Hendricks was 6 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Knights (6-2). CJ Kelly added 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Darius Johnson recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

The Bulldogs (6-4) were led in scoring by Jermaine Marshall, who finished with 15 points. Jaden Campbell added 15 points and three steals for Samford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

