Clayton’s 21 lead Iona over Canisius 90-60

By AP News

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. had 21 points in Iona’s 90-60 win over Canisius on Sunday.

Clayton added four steals for the Gaels (4-2). Berrick JeanLouis scored 16 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-6) with 13 points. Canisius also got 11 points from Jamir Moultrie. Jacco Fritz also had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

