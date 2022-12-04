Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Manon scores 12, Cornell defeats Lafayette 73-68

By AP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Manon’s 12 points helped Cornell defeat Lafayette 73-68 on Sunday.

Manon had six rebounds for the Big Red (7-1). Nazir Williams scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Greg Dolan shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Big Red.

Kyle Jenkins led the Leopards (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Leo O’Boyle added 14 points and four assists for Lafayette. In addition, T.J. Berger finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 