Siegrist leads No. 25 Villanova past Providence 79-54

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Maddy Seigrist scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 25 Villanova to a 79-54 win over Providence on Sunday.

Seigrist was 12-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Wildcats (7-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) made 12 of 28 behind the arc and shot 52% overall (33 of 63). Lucy Olsen added 14 points and Bella Runyan 10.

Janai Crooms led the Friars (6-4, 0-2) with 16 points and 10 boards.

All the Wildcats started off hot as they hit 10 of 16 shots, including 6 of 10 behind the arc, to take a 26-14 lead after one quarter.

The Friars made the first two baskets, a lead wiped out as Maddie Burke had consecutive 3s and Siegrist, who had 10 points, made another, all in less than 45 seconds. Later in the quarter Wildcats added a 10-0 run.

Villanova cooled from distance in the second quarter (1 of 6) but still went 10 of 20 overall to open a 45-27 lead.

The Wildcats only had six turnovers and turned 14 Providence giveaways into 22 points.

Villanova returns home to face American on Tuesday and Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, their third Big 5 game.

__

