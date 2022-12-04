Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Marist knocks off Maine 62-61 in London

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Patrick Gardner scored 27 points as Marist beat Maine 62-61 on Sunday when the Black Bears missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Gardner added nine rebounds for the Red Foxes (4-4). Kam Farris scored 11 points, going 5 of 10 (1 for 5 from distance). Isaiah Brickner recorded eight points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Kellen Tynes finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Black Bears (4-4). Maine also got 12 points and two steals from Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish. In addition, Peter Filipovity had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 