Drizzle
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Moore leads Fresno State over UC Irvine 80-66

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 22 points as Fresno State beat UC Irvine 80-66 on Saturday night.

Moore had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-5). Jordan Campbell scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Donavan Yap finished 6 of 8 from the field and scored 15. The victory broke a five-game skid for the Bulldogs.

The Anteaters (6-3) were led in scoring by Dawson Baker, who finished with 12 points. DJ Davis had 11 points, while Justin Hohn scored 10.

Fresno State entered halftime up 47-41.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 