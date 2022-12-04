Lewis’ 30 lead Pepperdine past Northern Arizona 88-69

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis’ 30 points led Pepperdine over Northern Arizona 88-69 on Saturday night.

Lewis had six rebounds for the Waves (5-2). Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 13 (5 for 8 from distance). Houston Mallette shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (3-7) were led by Liam Lloyd, who recorded 13 points. Jalen Cole added 10 points and two steals for Northern Arizona. Carson Towt also had nine points and eight rebounds.

The game was close heading into the half, as Pepperdine held a two-point lead, 41-39. Lewis paced their team in scoring through the first half with 17 points. Pepperdine outscored Northern Arizona by 17 points over the final half, while Mitchell led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.