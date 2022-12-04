Light Rain
Bradley wins 58-40 over Missouri State

By AP News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 15 points in Bradley’s 58-40 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Mast added six rebounds for the Braves (6-3). Ville Tahvanainen was 4-of-8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Malevy Leons shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

N.J. Benson led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with seven points. Kendle Moore added seven points and two steals for Missouri State. In addition, Jonathan Mogbo had five points.

Bradley led Missouri State 26-18 at the half, with Tahvanainen (six points) their high scorer before the break. Bradley outscored Missouri State by 10 points over the final half, while Mast led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

