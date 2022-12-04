Light Rain
Fields scores 19, Fairfield cruises past Saint Peter’s 67-55

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 19 points to help Fairfield defeat Saint Peter’s 67-55 on Saturday night.

Fields was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line for the Stags (3-6). Supreme Cook added 11 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks. Allan Jeanne-Rose recorded 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Isiah Dasher finished with 15 points for the Peacocks (4-4). Latrell Reid added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Young also had eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

