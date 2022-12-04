Cloudy
Donaldson’s 16 helps E. Illinois beat D-III Blackburn 93-43

By AP News

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Donaldson’s 16 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Blackburn 93-43 on Saturday night.

Donaldson added five assists for the Panthers (2-7). Kyle Thomas scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Sincere Malone finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cameron Johnson led the way for the Division-III Beavers with nine points. Blackburn also got eight points from Izayah Talmadge. In addition, Eliot Harrison II had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

