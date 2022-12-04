Light Rain
Gates’ 22 lead Holy Cross over CCSU 63-57

By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 22 points in Holy Cross’ 63-57 win against Central Connecticut State on Saturday night.

Gates had seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-6). Simon Wilbar scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Nolan Dorsey recorded 12 points.

Kellen Amos finished with 20 points for the Blue Devils (0-9). CCSU got 13 points and two steals from Andre Snoddy. Davonte Sweatman had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Blue Devils’ ninth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

