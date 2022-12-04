Light Rain
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Northern Kentucky defeats Robert Morris 60-56

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky’s 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Colonials (3-6) were led by Kahliel Spear, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Robert Morris also got 13 points and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. In addition, Josh Corbin finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 