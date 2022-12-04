Light Rain
53.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UNC Greensboro defeats Elon 65-61

By AP News

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 20 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Elon 65-61 on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (4-5). Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points and added three steals. Joryam Saizonou was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with seven points.

Sean Halloran finished with 21 points and five assists for the Phoenix (1-8). Zac Ervin added 18 points for Elon. Sam Sherry also had nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to eight straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 