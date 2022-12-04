Light Rain
53.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Oral Roberts secures 77-66 win over Tulsa

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 77-66 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Abmas shot 11 for 22, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (5-3). Carlos Jurgens scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Patrick Mwamba recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Bryant Selebangue finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (2-5). Brandon Betson added 14 points for Tulsa. Anthony Pritchard also recorded 12 points.

Oral Roberts led Tulsa at the half, 36-33, with Abmas (14 points) their high scorer before the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 