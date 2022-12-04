Cloudy
Harris scores 18 in North Carolina Central’s 127-40 win

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ja’Darius Harris’ 18 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Saint Andrews (NC) 127-40 on Saturday.

Harris shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Eagles (5-4). Cameron Butler added 13 points while finishing 6 of 6 from the floor, and they also had 10 rebounds. Kris Monroe shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Allan Taylor finished with 12 points for the Knights. Sincere Clark added eight points and seven rebounds for Saint Andrews.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

