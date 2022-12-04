Pickett scores 23, Saint Louis tops Southern Illinois 85-72

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javon Pickett’s 23 points helped Saint Louis defeat Southern Illinois 85-72 on Saturday night.

Pickett added six rebounds for the Billikens (7-2). Gibson Jimerson shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Yuri Collins was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points and he had 14 assists. Fred Thatch Jr. had 13 points, making 6 of 8 shots.

The Salukis (5-3) were led by Xavier Johnson, who recorded 23 points and six steals. Southern Illinois also got 18 points from Marcus Domask. Lance Jones also had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Saint Louis led Southern Illinois 46-38 at the half, with Pickett (14 points) the high scorer before the break. Saint Louis outscored Southern Illinois by five points over the final half, while Collins led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.