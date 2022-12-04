Rain
Gill sparks La Salle to 84-81 OT victory over Pennsylvania

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anwar Gill scored 26 points, including six in overtime, as La Salle defeated Pennsylvania 84-81 on Saturday.

Gill added six rebounds and three steals for the Explorers (4-4). His 3-pointer 48 seconds into overtime gave La Salle the lead for good. Jhamir Brickus was 9 of 12 shooting (6 for 8 from distance) and scored 25. Fousseyni Drame added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Quakers (5-6) were led in scoring by Jordan Dingle, who finished with 37 points. Dingle hit a 3-pointer in the final second of regulation to send it to OT tied at 69. Nick Spinoso added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

