Baffuto’s 20 lead UL Monroe over Champion Christian 101-46

By AP News

MONROE, La. (AP) — Victor Baffuto scored 20 points as UL Monroe beat Champion Christian 101-46 on Saturday night.

Baffuto shot 7 of 15 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Warhawks (3-6). Tyreke Locure scored 14 points and added seven assists. Jacob Wilson finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists. The win broke a five-game slide for the Warhawks.

Braylon Hawkins had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals and Xavier Hall added 14 points and two blocks for Champion Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

